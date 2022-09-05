4 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings

43 segundos ago
canadian_police_10_dead_2C_15_injured_from_stabbings.jpg
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A series of stabbings in two communities in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, authorities said Sunday.

Police are looking for two suspects.

The stabbings took place in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She couldn’t provide a motive.

«It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,» Blackmore said.

