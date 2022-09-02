Canadian government supports probe of treatment of Jamaican farmworkers

Entornointeligente.com /

The Labour Ministry has informed that its decision to commission a fact-finding team to investigate the conditions for Jamaican farmworkers in Canada has received the support of the Canadian government.

Labour and Social Security Minister, Karl Samuda, says during a courtesy call on Thursday, Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Emina Tudakovic, noted that the Canadian government shares Jamaica’s concern for the safety and security of the workers and commended his decision.

He says she also gave her government’s commitment to supporting tactical solutions identified by the task force to improve conditions where necessary.

«Minister Samuda indicated that it is essential for both governments to work closely together to strengthen the bilateral partnership to protect the interests of both the Jamaican farmworkers and their employers in Canada, as well as the value and integrity of the programme. He added that, although the Farm Work programme had improved significantly over the decades, there is room for continuous improvement,» a press release from the Labour Ministry said.

The ministry says it is inviting farmworkers, advocate groups and members of the public to report known incidents of mistreatment, poor working conditions and other concerns to the Liaison Service via its Toll-free line at 1-888-898-3951, or via email at [email protected] .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com