Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany

55 mins IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 2 hours Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 3 hours Militias Armed And Ready As Libya's New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 3 hours Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 3 hours Monday's Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 4 hours Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 4 hours Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 3 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 3 days Germany's Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 3 days Libya's 'New' NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 3 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 3 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 3 days Biden's Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 3 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 3 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 4 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 4 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 4 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 4 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 4 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 4 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 4 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 4 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 4 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 4 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 4 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 5 days Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 5 days Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 5 days Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 5 days Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 5 days Iraq's 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 5 days China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 5 days Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 5 days Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 6 days Macron To Meet MBZ As OPEC Oil Speculation Escalates 6 days UK Approves 25% Windfall Tax On Oil And Gas Producers 6 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

Oil Prices Rally Back Above $100 Oil prices rose by 2%â¦

Are Energy Markets Responsible For Currency Craziness? Energy prices in the U.S.â¦

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle Germany's Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency Libya's 'New' NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany By Tsvetana Paraskova – Jul 18, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT Canada sent the gas turbine that was being repaired in the country on a July 17 flight to Germany, from where the equipment will need another five to seven days to reach Russia if there are no logistics or customs problems, Russian daily Kommersant reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The turbine has become a major issue in the Russia-Europe row over gas supplies over the past month. Moscow slashed deliveries to Europe in the middle of June, saying that a gas turbine for a Nord Stream compressor station being repaired by Siemens at a facility in Canada could not be returned due to the Western sanctions on Russia. European leaders, including those of Germany and Italy—whose countries are most affected by the slashed Gazprom deliveries—have said that the Russian excuses are «lies» and that the lower gas supply was a politically motivated decision.

Earlier this month, Canada agreed to return the Gazprom turbine that Siemens Energy sent to a factory in the North American country for repairs. The decision comes after calls from Germany to return the turbine, so, according to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, Russia has no excuse to keep gas flows along Nord Stream at 40 percent of the pipeline’s capacity.

The turbine is now in Germany and is expected to be transported via ferry and land onto Helsinki in Finland and into Russia, according to Kommersant’s sources. The turbine is expected to arrive in Russia around July 24, after the two-week regular maintenance on Nord Stream ends on July 21, but could take another three to four days to commission and install. Thus, the turbine is expected to be ready to pump gas in early August, Kommersant reports.

Both Siemens Energy and Gazprom declined to comment for Kommersant on the timeline for the turbine delivery.

On Saturday, Gazprom said it had formally requested from Siemens to «fulfil its obligations on repair and maintenance of gas turbine engines.» The Russian giant said it expects Siemens Group to «unconditionally fulfil its obligations on the maintenance of the gas turbine engines that are essential for reliable operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and natural gas supplies to European customers.»

Gazprom, however, has not yet confirmed it would increase gas flows through Nord Stream as soon as it receives the repaired turbine, Kommersant noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

