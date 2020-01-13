Canada business chief lashes Trump over Iran plane crash

Entornointeligente.com /

One of Canada’s top business leaders has lashed out at US President Donald Trump over the shooting down of an airliner by Iran last week.

Maple Leaf Foods chief executive Michael McCain said his colleague’s wife and son were among the 57 Canadians who died.

Without explicitly naming Mr Trump, he suggested “a narcissist in Washington” ultimately caused the air tragedy.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has vowed to “pursue justice” with Iran.

Canadian PM promises ‘justice’ at Iran plane vigil Five reasons why the US-Iran crisis is not over In a thread on the company Twitter account, Mr McCain said: “US government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes.”

Mr McCain, whose company employs more than 11,000 people, said the death of his colleague’s family members was “the collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behaviour”.

He also criticised US efforts to dismantle the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran.

On Saturday, Iran said it “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian plane.

The apparent blunder came hours after Iran launched missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani.

