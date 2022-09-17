Can King Charles stop the Republicanism shift?

Entornointeligente.com /

The announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II was not entirely unexpected. After all, at the bountiful age of 96, she had been a monarch who reigned for more decades than even my mother has been alive. After being atop the British throne for 70 years, Elizabeth had been the familiar face of monarchy across the globe for as long as I’ve been conscious of royalty.

Many of us can still recall those snow-white curls, ever-present vibrant coloured jackets and black handbag – held just so – whose contents remain a mystery to a commoner like myself.

The mother, daughter and granddaughter in me recognise the personal loss for the Queen’s extended family. I acknowledge the millions who mourn her and what she represented to them: longevity and service.

This transitional period marks a moment to reflect and to ponder the very future of the institution the Queen helmed; especially as it relates to its former colonies.

Jamaica is one of over a dozen countries for which Queen Elizabeth was their head of state at the time of her passing. It is fully expected that the new king will seamlessly assume those responsibilities.

