Can children suffer with Sleep Apnea?

You have no­ticed your 10-year-old re­cent­ly start­ed bed­wet­ting, when pre­vi­ous­ly he did not have this prob­lem. You have al­so no­ticed; his lev­el of anx­i­ety is fluc­tu­at­ing, and you heard him snor­ing. But how is it pos­si­ble for a 10-year-old to be snor­ing?

Your child may be pre­sent­ing with the tell-tale signs of Ob­struc­tive Sleep Ap­nea(OSA). As our chil­dren pre­pare to re­turn to school, let’s en­sure we are in­formed and not miss­ing these signs or detri­men­tal con­se­quences of OSA.

Dif­fi­cul­ty go­ing to sleep, fre­quent night awak­en­ings, night­mares and sleep ter­rors are some of the symp­toms of trou­ble sleep­ing at night. When a child does not sleep enough or if their sched­ule is not pre­dictable, they are more like­ly to feel fa­tigued and list­less dur­ing the day. They are more like­ly to have dif­fi­cul­ty fo­cus­ing on their school­work. Just like adults, they are more like­ly to be ir­ri­ta­ble or emo­tion­al. Anx­i­ety and de­pres­sion are more com­mon in chil­dren who have chron­ic sleep prob­lems.

Re­cent stud­ies have sug­gest­ed that as many as 25 per­cent of chil­dren di­ag­nosed with at­ten­tion-deficit hy­per­ac­tiv­i­ty dis­or­der may have symp­toms of OSA and that much of their learn­ing dif­fi­cul­ty and be­hav­iour prob­lems can be the con­se­quence of chron­ic frag­ment­ed sleep.

The fluc­tu­a­tions of school­ing modal­i­ties may al­so con­tribute to a child’s fa­tigue. Some chil­dren are no longer on a good sleep sched­ule. They go to bed and wake up at var­i­ous times, cre­at­ing dif­fi­cul­ties falling to sleep, wak­ing in the morn­ing and some­times dif­fi­cul­ty sleep­ing dur­ing the night. These kids feel slug­gish dur­ing the day and may take a nap, mak­ing it hard to fall asleep the next night.

How is anx­i­ety re­lat­ed to sleep?

Anx­i­ety prob­lems and sleep prob­lems feed each oth­er and cre­ate a cy­cle. If a child is anx­ious, they may not be able to fall asleep. If the child does not sleep well, they are more like­ly to be anx­ious.

How is bed­wet­ting re­lat­ed to sleep?

Chil­dren of­ten wet the bed at night, but it is a prob­lem if it oc­curs twice a week af­ter the age of five. Sleep Enure­sis as it is called, af­fects be­tween 3% and 30% of chil­dren be­tween the ages of four and 12. Al­though sleep enure­sis may be due to in­fec­tion, stress, or oth­er med­ical con­di­tions, bed­wet­ting can al­so be a sign of sleep ap­nea. Sleep ap­nea is be­lieved to cause chem­i­cal im­bal­ances in the brain that can in­duce bed­wet­ting not on­ly in chil­dren but adults as well. It oc­curs dur­ing the slow wave sleep when a child is less able to be aroused if they have a full blad­der.

Adult OSA vs Pae­di­atric OSA

There are dif­fer­ences be­tween adult sleep ap­nea and pae­di­atric sleep ap­nea. Adults usu­al­ly have day­time sleepi­ness, chil­dren are more like­ly to have be­hav­iour­al prob­lems. The un­der­ly­ing cause in adults is of­ten obe­si­ty, while in chil­dren the most com­mon un­der­ly­ing con­di­tion is en­large­ment of the ade­noids and ton­sils. How­ev­er, obe­si­ty al­so plays a role in chil­dren. Oth­er un­der­ly­ing fac­tors can be cran­io­fa­cial anom­alies and neu­ro­mus­cu­lar dis­or­ders.

Ear­ly di­ag­no­sis is KEY and treat­ment to pre­vent com­pli­ca­tions that can im­pact chil­dren’s growth, cog­ni­tive de­vel­op­ment and be­hav­iour.

Pae­di­atric sleep dis­or­ders re­quire care­ful sleep spe­cif­ic eval­u­a­tion (Sleep Study) that in­cludes in­ter­view­ing the par­ents, child, teach­ers, as well as as­sign­ing and re­view­ing sleep di­aries. Some­times sur­gi­cal so­lu­tions are nec­es­sary if there is ton­sil­lar or ade­noidal hy­per­tro­phy. Please dis­cuss your child’s con­di­tion, treat­ment op­tions and your pref­er­ence with your child’s physi­cian or health­care provider.

What can a fam­i­ly do to re­duce anx­i­ety-re­lat­ed sleep prob­lems?

• ↓En­sure a set bed­time and set wake time, al­low­ing the child to have an age-ap­pro­pri­ate amount of time to sleep.

• ↓Mon­i­tor ex­po­sure to elec­tron­ics. TV pro­grams, video games and so­cial me­dia can re­sult in anx­i­ety by rais­ing con­cerns re­gard­ing life and death in fam­i­ly mem­bers, con­cerns about their par­ents’ jobs, or may con­tain fan­ci­ful scary con­tent. In gen­er­al, we rec­om­mend elim­i­na­tion of elec­tron­ics at least one hour be­fore bed.

• ↓Elim­i­nate caf­feine. Caf­feine can in­ter­fere in a child’s abil­i­ty to go to sleep. Caf­feine is found in teas and so­da.

• ↓Chil­dren with anx­i­ety of­ten have dif­fi­cul­ty turn­ing off their thoughts. A child should be giv­en an op­por­tu­ni­ty to ex­press their con­cerns ear­li­er dur­ing the day or be­fore bed by talk­ing to their par­ent and/or writ­ing their con­cerns down.

• ↓Deep breath­ing, med­i­ta­tion and pro­gres­sive mus­cle re­lax­ation ex­er­cis­es can be help­ful. For fam­i­lies who are not fa­mil­iar with these ex­er­cis­es, the Calm or Head­space apps may be used to help the chil­dren learn med­i­ta­tion and re­lax their brains pri­or to sleep.

Un­treat­ed Sleep Prob­lems?

Sleep is an es­sen­tial part of every­one’s rou­tine and an in­dis­pens­able part of a healthy lifestyle. Stud­ies have shown that kids who reg­u­lar­ly get an ad­e­quate amount of sleep have im­proved at­ten­tion, be­hav­iour, learn­ing, mem­o­ry, and over­all men­tal and phys­i­cal health.

About the Au­thor

Dr. Dawkins is med­ical di­rec­tor of the Pae­di­atric and Ado­les­cent Med­i­cine Clin­ic at the Johns Hop­kins All Chil­dren’s De­part­ment of Pe­di­atric Med­i­cine. She al­so is an as­sis­tant pro­fes­sor of pae­di­atrics in the Johns Hop­kins Uni­ver­si­ty School of Med­i­cine. Dr. Dawkins is ac­tive na­tion­al­ly with the Amer­i­can Acad­e­my of Pae­di­atrics and the Amer­i­can Board of Pae­di­atrics. Her re­search and teach­ing in­ter­ests are in child­hood re­silience, ad­vo­ca­cy and obe­si­ty.

