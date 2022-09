Entornointeligente.com /

A male student at Campion College in St. Andrew drowned Thursday at the school’s pool. He has been identified as 16-year-old Jordan Gibson. Radio Jamaica News was informed that Jordan was doing water polo practice about 4 o’clock when tragedy struck. Efforts were made to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at hospital.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

