Campbell sprints to Elimination gold at Nations Cup

T&T’s Akil Campbell sealed the gold medal in the Men’s Elimination event of the Tissot UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Cali Colombia on Friday night.
The man who became the country’s first and only endurance rider to book a spot at the World Championships in France last year, showed it was no fluke as he finished among the top positions in each lap of the event while the last-placed finishers were booted out.
The event came down to a final flourish between the fast-improving T&T rider and Michele Scartezzini of Italy, the 2019 bronze medallist in the Points Race of the UEC European Track Championships, who both outlasted their opponents.
However, an infringement by Scartezzini on the final drive to the finish line forced organisers to relegate the Italian to the runner-up position and hand Campbell the gold medal. Campbell last dominated at the Guyanese Cycling Federation event recently, taking gold and was a gold-medal winner in the elimination event of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia in mid-September last year.
Meanwhile, sprint ace Nicholas Paul moved on to the second of the Men’s keirin yesterday by winning in heat five of the first round. The winners of the heats earned automatic qualification to the second round.
After an unfavourable fourth-place finish in the kilometre time trial on Friday afternoon, Paul made good on his effort to advance to the second round by sprinting past the finish line in a time of 9.774 seconds, holding off Thailand’s Jai Angsuthasawit in the process.
His countryman Kwesi Browne was not as lucky though, he finished second in heat three behind the eventual winner, Colombia’s Santiago Quintero.
Browne had another attempt to qualify, however, at the repechage that followed, but he again finished second behind Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan.
Paul was expected to spring into the quarterfinal action last night.
