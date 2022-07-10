Campbell sprints to Elimination gold at Nations Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Ak­il Camp­bell sealed the gold medal in the Men’s Elim­i­na­tion event of the Tis­sot UCI Track Cy­cling Na­tions Cup in Cali Colom­bia on Fri­day night.

The man who be­came the coun­try’s first and on­ly en­durance rid­er to book a spot at the World Cham­pi­onships in France last year, showed it was no fluke as he fin­ished among the top po­si­tions in each lap of the event while the last-placed fin­ish­ers were boot­ed out.

The event came down to a fi­nal flour­ish be­tween the fast-im­prov­ing T&T rid­er and Michele Scartezzi­ni of Italy, the 2019 bronze medal­list in the Points Race of the UEC Eu­ro­pean Track Cham­pi­onships, who both out­last­ed their op­po­nents.

How­ev­er, an in­fringe­ment by Scartezzi­ni on the fi­nal dri­ve to the fin­ish line forced or­gan­is­ers to rel­e­gate the Ital­ian to the run­ner-up po­si­tion and hand Camp­bell the gold medal. Camp­bell last dom­i­nat­ed at the Guyanese Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion event re­cent­ly, tak­ing gold and was a gold-medal win­ner in the elim­i­na­tion event of the In­ter­na­tion­al Cy­cling Union (UCI) Na­tions Cup in Cali, Colom­bia in mid-Sep­tem­ber last year.

Mean­while, sprint ace Nicholas Paul moved on to the sec­ond of the Men’s keirin yes­ter­day by win­ning in heat five of the first round. The win­ners of the heats earned au­to­mat­ic qual­i­fi­ca­tion to the sec­ond round.

Af­ter an un­favourable fourth-place fin­ish in the kilo­me­tre time tri­al on Fri­day af­ter­noon, Paul made good on his ef­fort to ad­vance to the sec­ond round by sprint­ing past the fin­ish line in a time of 9.774 sec­onds, hold­ing off Thai­land’s Jai Angsutha­saw­it in the process.

His coun­try­man Kwe­si Browne was not as lucky though, he fin­ished sec­ond in heat three be­hind the even­tu­al win­ner, Colom­bia’s San­ti­a­go Quin­tero.

Browne had an­oth­er at­tempt to qual­i­fy, how­ev­er, at the repechage that fol­lowed, but he again fin­ished sec­ond be­hind An­drey Chugay of Kaza­khstan.

Paul was ex­pect­ed to spring in­to the quar­ter­fi­nal ac­tion last night.

