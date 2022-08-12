Campbell siblings get bronze at Pan Am

Entornointeligente.com /

wal­ter.al­[email protected]

The broth­er and sis­ter pair of Ak­il and Te­niel Campell clinched the bronze medals in the Men’s Scratch Race and the Women’s Elim­i­na­tion Race re­spec­tive­ly at yes­ter­day’s Elite Pan Amer­i­can Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onship in Li­ma, Pe­ru.

Ak­il, at­tempt­ing to suc­cess­ful­ly de­fend a ti­tle he won a year ago to be­come the first T&T en­durance rid­er to medal at an in­ter­na­tion­al event, gave up an ear­ly lead in the 16-kilo­me­tre/ 60-lap event. But he chal­lenged Cana­di­an Dy­lan Bibic and Unit­ed States’ Grant Koontz in a des­per­ate dash to the fin­ish but had to set­tle for the third-place po­si­tion.

Koontz took the gold medal and Bibic se­cured the sil­ver, with Camp­bell sat­is­fied to have sealed the bronze medal, know­ing he had it all in his grasp at one time.

Venezuela’s Luis Gomez, Mar­cos Mendez of Ar­genti­na and Chile’s Fe­lipe Pizarro took the fourth, fifth and sixth po­si­tions re­spec­tive­ly. In 2021, Camp­bell had to come from be­hind to de­feat Guatemala’s Ju­ly Padil­la and Bar­ba­dos’ Jamol East­man on the fi­nal lap for glo­ry.

The oth­er Camp­bell (Te­niel) made a sur­prise re­turn to the track af­ter com­pet­ing in road race events for the past cou­ple years, to claim the bronze.

A few days af­ter she fin­ished sixth in the road race at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land, Camp­bell (Te­niel) held out among a large com­pet­i­tive field to earn third be­hind the win­ner Sarah Van Dam of Cana­da and sec­ond-place Yare­li Aceve­do of Mex­i­co.

Ear­li­er, sprint­ers Nicholas Paul, a triple medal­list at the Com­mon­wealth Games and Kwe­si Brown qual­i­fied for the semi­fi­nal of the men’s keirin af­ter win­ning their re­spec­tive qual­i­fy­ing heats.

Both men (Paul and Brown), hav­ing helped the coun­try’s sprint team to the gold medal in the Team Sprint on Wednes­day night, pro­duced com­mand­ing per­for­mances in the qual­i­fiers yes­ter­day morn­ing by win­ning heats two and five.

Up to last night they were both drawn in heat two of the semi­fi­nals along­side San­ti­a­go Ramirez of Colom­bia, Fran­co Vic­to­rio of Ar­genti­na, Joao Vi­tor (Brazil) and Mex­i­co’s Edgar Ver­dugo.

Coach Gre­go­ry Dan­drade said the team has been do­ing well and there may be more medals to be won.

«It was good to see Te­niel com­ing back to the track and win­ning a medal, a great dis­play by her. And well, her broth­er who didn’t per­form as well as he ex­pect­ed in the elim­i­na­tion race had re­deem him­self. Good show­ing so far,» said Dan­drade.

Mean­while, Sylese Chris­t­ian did not make it among the par­tic­i­pants for the match sprint.

The T&T rid­er failed to ad­vance from the qual­i­fy­ing 200 me­tres sprints ear­ly yes­ter­day morn­ing by fin­ish­ing well out­side of the 16 rid­ers ad­vanc­ing by post­ing a time of 12.575 that put her at 24th out of 28 rid­ers.

Cana­di­an Lau­ri­ane Gen­est had the fastest qual­i­fy­ing time at 10.685 with her com­pa­tri­ot Kelsey Mitchell seal­ing the third fastest time by clock­ing 10.805. Colom­bia’s Martha Bay­ona pro­duced a time of 10.783 that earned her the sec­ond-place fin­ish in the fly­ing 200 me­tres.

Ac­tion con­tin­ues to­day with Te­niel con­test­ing the In­di­vid­ual Pur­suit, Alexi Cos­ta com­pet­ing in the Om­ni­um, Ak­il Camp­bell con­test­ing the Points Race, and the trio of Quin­cy Alexan­der, Paul and Brown set to ride in the fly­ing 200 me­tres event for a place in the match sprint.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com