Campbell places 78th in stage 3 of Ceratizit Challenge

T&T’s Teniel Campbell of Team BikeExchange-Jayco placed 78th in stage three of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in Spain, on Friday.
The stage from Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo was 96.4 kilometres long but included a 16km climb along the way. Although it wasn’t steep with an average gradient of three percent, the Hoces de Bárcena climb split the race which was eventually won by Grace Brown of FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope.
Brown sprinted to victory, beating Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) to the line after attacking in the final 10km. World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) placed third from the reduced group that finished eight seconds behind the winner.
Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who won stage two, finished with the main bunch, eight seconds down from the leading duo, and retained the leader’s red jersey.
After the race had fallen apart into smaller groups on the long Hoces de Bárcena climb, the two riders – Brown and Chabbey – had attacked from a group of favourites with just under 10 kilometres to go and held off the chase group.
The long, steady climb in the middle of the 96km stage saw the peloton whittled down significantly, but the gradients proved too low for the climbers to dominate the day with the race decided on the flat.
T&T Olympian Campbell and Team BikeExchange-Jayco had their most successful day thus far at the Challenge on the opening day. The Australian club finished runner-up to Trek-Segafredo, which took their second team time trial (TTT) victory of the season, finishing the 19.9km course in 23 minutes and 31 seconds on Wednesday. Early leader BikeExchange-Jayco took second place, six seconds down on the winners, while FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope completed the podium with a time of 23:42.
On Thursday, the T&T cyclist finished 95th in stage two, the queen stage (105.9km) of the five-day race in the Ceratizit Challenge.
Her 78th placing, yesterday, saw her drop one spot in the general classification (GC) to 93rd place. There were no changes at the top of the GC as Van Vleuten (Movistar Team) continues to lead the race 1:55 minutes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).
On Saturday in stage four, the peloton will face the longest day of the race with a 160-kilometre route. The riders will leave Palencia to head for Segovia, with a stretch of 1,800 metres of sterrato only 9km from the end, before the ascent to the Aqueduct and the Plaza Mayor de Segovia. It is a punchy route allowing the most explosive riders to display their strength.
On Sunday in stage five, the field will return to the iconic circuit race of Madrid where the overall winner of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta will be crowned.
