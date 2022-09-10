Campbell places 78th in stage 3 of Ceratizit Challenge

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Te­niel Camp­bell of Team Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co placed 78th in stage three of the Cer­a­tiz­it Chal­lenge by La Vuelta in Spain, on Fri­day.

The stage from Ca­mar­go to Aguilar de Cam­poo was 96.4 kilo­me­tres long but in­clud­ed a 16km climb along the way. Al­though it wasn’t steep with an av­er­age gra­di­ent of three per­cent, the Ho­ces de Bárce­na climb split the race which was even­tu­al­ly won by Grace Brown of FDJ-SUEZ-Fu­tur­o­scope.

Brown sprint­ed to vic­to­ry, beat­ing Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) to the line af­ter at­tack­ing in the fi­nal 10km. World cham­pi­on Elisa Bal­samo (Trek-Segafre­do) placed third from the re­duced group that fin­ished eight sec­onds be­hind the win­ner.

An­ne­miek van Vleuten (Mo­vis­tar), who won stage two, fin­ished with the main bunch, eight sec­onds down from the lead­ing duo, and re­tained the leader’s red jer­sey.

Af­ter the race had fall­en apart in­to small­er groups on the long Ho­ces de Bárce­na climb, the two rid­ers – Brown and Chabbey – had at­tacked from a group of favourites with just un­der 10 kilo­me­tres to go and held off the chase group.

The long, steady climb in the mid­dle of the 96km stage saw the pelo­ton whit­tled down sig­nif­i­cant­ly, but the gra­di­ents proved too low for the climbers to dom­i­nate the day with the race de­cid­ed on the flat.

T&T Olympian Camp­bell and Team Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co had their most suc­cess­ful day thus far at the Chal­lenge on the open­ing day. The Aus­tralian club fin­ished run­ner-up to Trek-Segafre­do, which took their sec­ond team time tri­al (TTT) vic­to­ry of the sea­son, fin­ish­ing the 19.9km course in 23 min­utes and 31 sec­onds on Wednes­day. Ear­ly leader Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co took sec­ond place, six sec­onds down on the win­ners, while FDJ-SUEZ-Fu­tur­o­scope com­plet­ed the podi­um with a time of 23:42.

On Thurs­day, the T&T cy­clist fin­ished 95th in stage two, the queen stage (105.9km) of the five-day race in the Cer­a­tiz­it Chal­lenge.

Her 78th plac­ing, yes­ter­day, saw her drop one spot in the gen­er­al clas­si­fi­ca­tion (GC) to 93rd place. There were no changes at the top of the GC as Van Vleuten (Mo­vis­tar Team) con­tin­ues to lead the race 1:55 min­utes ahead of Elisa Lon­go Borgh­i­ni (Trek-Segafre­do).

On Sat­ur­day in stage four, the pelo­ton will face the longest day of the race with a 160-kilo­me­tre route. The rid­ers will leave Pa­len­cia to head for Segovia, with a stretch of 1,800 me­tres of ster­ra­to on­ly 9km from the end, be­fore the as­cent to the Aque­duct and the Plaza May­or de Segovia. It is a punchy route al­low­ing the most ex­plo­sive rid­ers to dis­play their strength.

On Sun­day in stage five, the field will re­turn to the icon­ic cir­cuit race of Madrid where the over­all win­ner of the Cer­a­tiz­it Chal­lenge by La Vuelta will be crowned.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

