Campbell pedals to national criterium crown

Endurance cyclist, Akil Campbell of PSL Cycling Club captured the Elite Men’s 45-kilometre (35 Laps) title after it was left vacant by Emile Abraham when the T&T Cycling Federation 2022 National Criterium Championship took place at Trincity Boulevard, Trincity Industrial Estate, Trincity on Saturday.
Campbell, who won gold in the men’s elimination race at the 2022 Tissot UCI Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia last July, and secured bronze in the men’s scratch race at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championship in Lima, Peru a month later won, ahead of former national cyclist Njsiane Phillip of JLD Cycling Academy, while Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle & Multisport was third home.
In the Elite Women ten laps ride, national cyclist Alexi Ramirez took the top spot ahead of Cheyenne Awai of CWA Racing, and Kania Paul-Payne of PSL Cycling Club.
Results:
Tiny mites Female (Six Laps):
1. Kylee Young (Madonna Wheelers)
2. Naiomi Garcia (JLD Cycling Academy)
3. Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake Multisport)
Tiny mites Male (Eight Laps):
1. Kafele Desomeaux (Arima Wheelers)
2. Cristian Nelson (Vapor Wake Multisport)
3. Andre Samuel (Hummingbirds International)
Juvenile Female (Six Laps):
1. Makaira Wallace (JLD Cycling Academy)
2. Ashleigh Thomas (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
3. Isis Gaskin (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
Juvenile Male (12 Laps):
1. Syndel Samaroo (PSL Cycling Club)
2. Jadian Neaves (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
3. Danell James (Arima Wheelers)
Junior Women (Six Laps):
1. Phoebe Sandy (Modanna Wheelers)
Junior Men (20 Laps):
1. Justin Boynes (unattached)
2. Samuel Maloney (Madonna Wheelers)
3. N’koro Samuel (Hummingbirds International)
Elite Women (10 Laps):
1. Alexi Ramirez
2. Cheyenne Awai (CWA Racing
3. Kania Paul-Payne (PSL Cycling Club)
Elite Men (35 Laps):
1. Akil Campbell (PSL Cycling Club
2. Njsiane Phillip (JLD Cycling Academy)
3. Liam Trepte (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
Under-23 Male (35 Laps):
1. Liam Trepte (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
2. Jean-Marc Granderson (Evolution Cycling Academy)
3. Enrique De Comarmond (Pharmaco Revolution)
Masters 40-49 (20 Laps):
1. Ronald Melville (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
2. Ed Moy (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
3. Rowan Collin Wilson (Braves)
Masters 50-59 (12 Laps):
1. Clint Garcia (Kelly Benefit Lateral Street Velo USA)
2. Nigel Chinemilly (Kelly Benefit Lateral Street Velo USA)
3. Roger Simon (Raiders Cycle & Multisport)
Masters 60-69 (10 Laps):
1. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbirds International)
2. Stephen Aboud (Pharmaco Revolution)
3. Pedro Castellano (Madonna Wheelers)
Non-National Events:
Youth Development:
Boys Under-Seven (500m):
1. Ryan Sheppard (Rigtech Sonics)
Boys Under-Nine (500m):
1. Taariq Guevara (Vapor Wake Multisport)
2. Sakeeri Awai-Dyette (AWCC)
3. Seth Alexander-Smith (Rigtech Sonics)
Girls Under-11 (One Lap):
1. Melina Lopez (Rigtech Sonics)
2. Scarlett Thorne (AWCC)
3. Raeann Thompson (Rigtech Sonics)
Boys Under-11 (One Lap):
1. Tyler La Foucade (Hummingbirds International)
2. Reon Sheppard (Rigtech Sonics)
3. Jahzeel S. Owen (Madonna Wheelers)
Girls Under-13 (One Lap):
1. Teniqua Scott (Rigtech Sonics)
Boys Under-13 (One Lap):
1. Adrian Sanchez (Hummingbirds International)
2. Jaheim Joseph (Hummingbirds International)
3. Adiosie Lewis (Vapor Wake Multisport)
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian