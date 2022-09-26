Campbell pedals to national criterium crown

Entornointeligente.com /

En­durance cy­clist, Ak­il Camp­bell of PSL Cy­cling Club cap­tured the Elite Men’s 45-kilo­me­tre (35 Laps) ti­tle af­ter it was left va­cant by Emile Abra­ham when the T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion 2022 Na­tion­al Cri­teri­um Cham­pi­onship took place at Trinci­ty Boule­vard, Trinci­ty In­dus­tri­al Es­tate, Trinci­ty on Sat­ur­day.

Camp­bell, who won gold in the men’s elim­i­na­tion race at the 2022 Tis­sot UCI Na­tions Cup in Cali, Colom­bia last Ju­ly, and se­cured bronze in the men’s scratch race at the Elite Pan Amer­i­can Track Cy­cling Cham­pi­onship in Li­ma, Pe­ru a month lat­er won, ahead of for­mer na­tion­al cy­clist Njsiane Phillip of JLD Cy­cling Acad­e­my, while Liam Trepte of Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport was third home.

In the Elite Women ten laps ride, na­tion­al cy­clist Alexi Ramirez took the top spot ahead of Cheyenne Awai of CWA Rac­ing, and Ka­nia Paul-Payne of PSL Cy­cling Club.

Re­sults:

Tiny mites Fe­male (Six Laps):

1. Kylee Young (Madon­na Wheel­ers)

2. Naio­mi Gar­cia (JLD Cy­cling Acad­e­my)

3. Shame­ka Hoyte (Va­por Wake Mul­ti­sport)

Tiny mites Male (Eight Laps):

1. Kafele De­s­omeaux (Ari­ma Wheel­ers)

2. Cris­t­ian Nel­son (Va­por Wake Mul­ti­sport)

3. An­dre Samuel (Hum­ming­birds In­ter­na­tion­al)

Ju­ve­nile Fe­male (Six Laps):

1. Makaira Wal­lace (JLD Cy­cling Acad­e­my)

2. Ash­leigh Thomas (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

3. Isis Gaskin (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

Ju­ve­nile Male (12 Laps):

1. Syn­del Sama­roo (PSL Cy­cling Club)

2. Ja­di­an Neaves (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

3. Danell James (Ari­ma Wheel­ers)

Ju­nior Women (Six Laps):

1. Phoebe Sandy (Modan­na Wheel­ers)

Ju­nior Men (20 Laps):

1. Justin Boynes (un­at­tached)

2. Samuel Mal­oney (Madon­na Wheel­ers)

3. N’ko­ro Samuel (Hum­ming­birds In­ter­na­tion­al)

Elite Women (10 Laps):

1. Alexi Ramirez

2. Cheyenne Awai (CWA Rac­ing

3. Ka­nia Paul-Payne (PSL Cy­cling Club)

Elite Men (35 Laps):

1. Ak­il Camp­bell (PSL Cy­cling Club

2. Njsiane Phillip (JLD Cy­cling Acad­e­my)

3. Liam Trepte (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

Un­der-23 Male (35 Laps):

1. Liam Trepte (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

2. Jean-Marc Grander­son (Evo­lu­tion Cy­cling Acad­e­my)

3. En­rique De Co­mar­mond (Phar­ma­co Rev­o­lu­tion)

Mas­ters 40-49 (20 Laps):

1. Ronald Melville (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

2. Ed Moy (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

3. Rowan Collin Wil­son (Braves)

Mas­ters 50-59 (12 Laps):

1. Clint Gar­cia (Kel­ly Ben­e­fit Lat­er­al Street Velo USA)

2. Nigel Chine­mil­ly (Kel­ly Ben­e­fit Lat­er­al Street Velo USA)

3. Roger Si­mon (Raiders Cy­cle & Mul­ti­sport)

Mas­ters 60-69 (10 Laps):

1. Wayne Samuel (Hum­ming­birds In­ter­na­tion­al)

2. Stephen Aboud (Phar­ma­co Rev­o­lu­tion)

3. Pe­dro Castel­lano (Madon­na Wheel­ers)

Non-Na­tion­al Events:

Youth De­vel­op­ment:

Boys Un­der-Sev­en (500m):

1. Ryan Shep­pard (Rigtech Son­ics)

Boys Un­der-Nine (500m):

1. Taariq Gue­vara (Va­por Wake Mul­ti­sport)

2. Sakeeri Awai-Dyette (AW­CC)

3. Seth Alexan­der-Smith (Rigtech Son­ics)

Girls Un­der-11 (One Lap):

1. Meli­na Lopez (Rigtech Son­ics)

2. Scar­lett Thorne (AW­CC)

3. Raeann Thomp­son (Rigtech Son­ics)

Boys Un­der-11 (One Lap):

1. Tyler La Fou­cade (Hum­ming­birds In­ter­na­tion­al)

2. Re­on Shep­pard (Rigtech Son­ics)

3. Jahzeel S. Owen (Madon­na Wheel­ers)

Girls Un­der-13 (One Lap):

1. Teni­qua Scott (Rigtech Son­ics)

Boys Un­der-13 (One Lap):

1. Adri­an Sanchez (Hum­ming­birds In­ter­na­tion­al)

2. Ja­heim Joseph (Hum­ming­birds In­ter­na­tion­al)

3. Adiosie Lewis (Va­por Wake Mul­ti­sport)

