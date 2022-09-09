Campbell finishes 95th in stage 2

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T cy­clist Te­niel Camp­bell of Team Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co fin­ished 95th in stage two of the Cer­a­tiz­it Chal­lenge by La Vuelta in Spain, on Thurs­day.

The Tokyo Olympian was among the 127 rid­ers at­tempt­ing the five-climb event over a dis­tance of 105.9km but on­ly 120 com­plet­ed the queen stage of the five-day race which start­ed on Wednes­day.

Yes­ter­day though, it was all about Mo­vis­tar Team’s An­ne­miek van Vleuten, who won with an im­pres­sive so­lo. At­tack­ing on the penul­ti­mate climb with 30.5km to go when the ear­ly break was caught, the Women’s World­Tour leader took con­trol of the race ac­cord­ing to cy­clingnews.com.

De­mi Vol­ler­ing (Team SD Worx), Elisa Lon­go Borgh­i­ni (Trek-Segafre­do), Liane Lip­pert (Team DSM), and Mavi Gar­cia (UAE Team ADQ) could fol­low Van Vleuten at first but were all dropped with­in a few kilo­me­tres, leav­ing Van Vleuten alone at the front of the race.

Ex­tend­ing her lead on the last 25km, Van Vleuten won the stage in style, 2:16 min­utes ahead of Lon­go Borgh­i­ni in sec­ond, Lip­pert in third, and Vol­ler­ing in fourth.

Ce­cilie Ut­trup Lud­wig (FDJ SUEZ Fu­tur­o­scope) led home the next group of nine rid­ers at 2:50 min­utes.

Van Vleuten is the new gen­er­al clas­si­fi­ca­tion (GC) leader with pre­vi­ous leader Lon­go Borgh­i­ni sec­ond over­all at 1:55 min­utes and Vol­ler­ing third at 2:24 min­utes. Mean­while, T&T’s Camp­bell is 92nd af­ter the two stages.

In the open­ing stage, Camp­bell’s Team Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co just missed out on a first place in the Team Time Tri­al. The 24-year-old and her Aus­tralian World Tour squad of Kris­ten Faulkn­er, Alexan­dra Man­ly, Ru­by Rose­man-Gan­non, Ane San­teste­ban and Geor­gia Williams, put on a strong ride to fin­ish sec­ond go­ing around the 19.9km par­cours in Ma­ri­na de Cud­eyo in a time of 23:37 min­utes.

They sur­vived most of the chal­lenges from oth­er teams be­fore even­tu­al­ly be­ing sur­passed by Trek-Segafre­do as the Amer­i­can team fin­ished ahead by just six sec­onds.

To­day, Camp­bell and Team Bi­ke­Ex­change-Jay­co will be back in ac­tion in stage three, Ca­mar­go to Aguilar de Cam­poo, which cov­ers a dis­tance of 96.4km.

Re­main­ing races

To­day: Stage 3 – Ca­mar­go to Aguilar de Cam­poo, 96.4km

To­mor­row: Stage 4 – Pa­len­cia to Segovia, 160km

Sun­day: Stage 5 – Madrid to Madrid, 95.6km

