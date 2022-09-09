Campbell finishes 95th in stage 2

T&T cyclist Teniel Campbell of Team BikeExchange-Jayco finished 95th in stage two of the Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta in Spain, on Thursday.
The Tokyo Olympian was among the 127 riders attempting the five-climb event over a distance of 105.9km but only 120 completed the queen stage of the five-day race which started on Wednesday.
Yesterday though, it was all about Movistar Team’s Annemiek van Vleuten, who won with an impressive solo. Attacking on the penultimate climb with 30.5km to go when the early break was caught, the Women’s WorldTour leader took control of the race according to cyclingnews.com.
Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Liane Lippert (Team DSM), and Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) could follow Van Vleuten at first but were all dropped within a few kilometres, leaving Van Vleuten alone at the front of the race.
Extending her lead on the last 25km, Van Vleuten won the stage in style, 2:16 minutes ahead of Longo Borghini in second, Lippert in third, and Vollering in fourth.
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) led home the next group of nine riders at 2:50 minutes.
Van Vleuten is the new general classification (GC) leader with previous leader Longo Borghini second overall at 1:55 minutes and Vollering third at 2:24 minutes. Meanwhile, T&T’s Campbell is 92nd after the two stages.
In the opening stage, Campbell’s Team BikeExchange-Jayco just missed out on a first place in the Team Time Trial. The 24-year-old and her Australian World Tour squad of Kristen Faulkner, Alexandra Manly, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Ane Santesteban and Georgia Williams, put on a strong ride to finish second going around the 19.9km parcours in Marina de Cudeyo in a time of 23:37 minutes.
They survived most of the challenges from other teams before eventually being surpassed by Trek-Segafredo as the American team finished ahead by just six seconds.
Today, Campbell and Team BikeExchange-Jayco will be back in action in stage three, Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo, which covers a distance of 96.4km.
Remaining races
Today: Stage 3 – Camargo to Aguilar de Campoo, 96.4km
Tomorrow: Stage 4 – Palencia to Segovia, 160km
Sunday: Stage 5 – Madrid to Madrid, 95.6km
