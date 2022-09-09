Camilla becomes Queen Consort – queen without the sovereign’s powers

Entornointeligente.com /

Charles’ wife, Camil­la, the Duchess of Corn­wall, will be known as Queen Con­sort — a ti­tle that came with Queen Eliz­a­beth II’s bless­ing af­ter years of con­tention, dat­ing back to the days be­fore she even mar­ried Prince Charles.

It wasn’t al­ways a giv­en that the 75-year-old Camil­la would take the ti­tle, even though it gives her none of the sov­er­eign’s pow­ers.

While the wife of a king is tra­di­tion­al­ly crowned queen, the ques­tion of what ti­tle Camil­la would hold when Charles be­came king had been a tricky one for many years. That was due to sen­si­tiv­i­ty about her sta­tus as his sec­ond wife — and the wave of grief that washed over Britain fol­low­ing the death of his for­mer wife, Princess Di­ana, in a car crash in 1997.

Charles and the roy­al house­hold have moved care­ful­ly on the mat­ter, mind­ful of lin­ger­ing pub­lic per­cep­tions of Camil­la as the «third per­son» that ru­ined the mar­riage be­tween Charles and the beloved princess.

But over the decades, Camil­la has won over large parts of the British pub­lic with her dis­cre­tion, down-to-earth per­son­al­i­ty and loy­al­ty to her hus­band.

When Camil­la and Charles mar­ried in a low-key civ­il cer­e­mo­ny in 2005, she was in fact the new Princess of Wales — Di­ana’s ti­tle — but she styled her­self the Duchess of Corn­wall in­stead.

Palace of­fi­cials said for years that Camil­la «in­tend­ed» to be known as «Princess Con­sort» — in­stead of the tra­di­tion­al «Queen Con­sort» — when Charles ac­ced­ed to the throne.

There is no prece­dent for the ti­tle Princess Con­sort, which was re­port­ed­ly sug­gest­ed by roy­al of­fi­cials. The sim­i­lar ti­tle of Prince Con­sort has on­ly been used once — for Prince Al­bert, hus­band of Queen Vic­to­ria, who reigned from 1837 to 1901.

In a 2010 in­ter­view with NBC, Charles was asked if Camil­la would be­come «Queen of Eng­land, if and when you be­come the monarch.» He hes­i­tat­ed as he replied, «That’s, well … We’ll see, won’t we? That could be.»

The ques­tion was re­solved when Eliz­a­beth de­clared she want­ed Camil­la to be known as Queen Con­sort af­ter her son be­came king. It was an en­dorse­ment that for­mal­ly sig­ni­fied the roy­al fam­i­ly’s ac­cep­tance of Camil­la as a re­spect­ed se­nior mem­ber and was wide­ly seen as a move by Eliz­a­beth to pave a smooth tran­si­tion to Charles’ reign.

«When, in the full­ness of time, my son Charles be­comes king, I know you will give him and his wife, Camil­la, the same sup­port that you have giv­en me; and it is my sin­cere wish that, when that time comes, Camil­la will be known as Queen Con­sort as she con­tin­ues her own loy­al ser­vice,» Eliz­a­beth said in Feb­ru­ary 2022, when she marked the 70th an­niver­sary of her rule.

Charles said he and Camil­la were «deeply con­scious of the hon­or.»

«As we have sought to­geth­er to serve and sup­port Her Majesty and the peo­ple of our com­mu­ni­ties, my dar­ling wife has been my own stead­fast sup­port through­out,» he said.

The most re­cent Queen Con­sort in British his­to­ry was George VI’s wife Queen Eliz­a­beth, known in lat­er years as the Queen Moth­er af­ter her daugh­ter be­came monarch in 1952.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

