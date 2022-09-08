Cameron Not Surprised By Absence Of CPL Matches In Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

With the Caribbean Premier League (SPL) on in earnest, former Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron says he is not surprised that there are no matches in Jamaica for the tenth edition of the competition. The CPL organizers have decided to use four of the six territories for the matches this year and Cameron who served as CWI president for six years, says the lack of support from the Jamaican government from 2016 made things difficult. Meanwhile, with a 50 year licence given to the owners of the CPL from Cameron’s time as president of CWI from 2012, the Jamaican says there has been more positives than negatives with the deal. Cameron was speaking on the Mason and Guest show in Barbados on Tuesday evening.

