Cameron Has No Immediate Plans To Return To CWI

Entornointeligente.com /

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron says he is not interested in putting himself back in the mix of the regional leadership in the immediate future. Cameron was beaten by Ricky Skerritt in 2019 after six years in the post, but the Jamaicans insists that is not his main priority. Cameron who was honoured at the launch of the Cricket Festival that takes place this coming weekend at Kensington and Manley Horne Oval, says he has given enough time to the regional team.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com