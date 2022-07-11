Cameron Diaz’s incredible story of how she went from potential drug mule to Hollywood star

Entornointeligente.com /

T he renowned actress, Cameron Diaz shared these past few days that she may have unwittingly trafficked drugs, as at some point in her youth, she performed a favor very similar to a drug mule .

All this happened while she was about 20 years old and trying to start her modeling career in Paris, France .

Cameron Diaz told the Second Life podcast that she was eager to see the world and was planning to save up to buy an apartment in Paris, since before arriving in Europe, she had made some money after being a catalog model in her native California.

However, while renting in the French capital, where she did not get any job in her profession, she dedicated herself to what she suspects was actually a cover for transporting drugs .

How and where would she have transported the drugs? After spending a stint in Paris, the only option that presented itself to her was to what she recognized as a «mule,» however, at the time she did not know what she was doing.

«I was there for a full year and didn’t work a day. I got a job, but I really think I was like a mule transporting drugs to Morocco, I swear to God,» said Cameron Diaz. «It was before TSA [Transportation Security Administration] or something, it was like in the early ’90s. They gave me a suitcase that was locked and had my ‘disguises’ in it.»

LINK ORIGINAL: Marca

Entornointeligente.com