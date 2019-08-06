Cameron Diaz opens up about leaving Hollywood: ‘I don’t miss performing’

Entornointeligente.com /

If you’re missing seeing Cameron Diaz on the big screen, you’re not alone — but you might also be out of luck.

The 46-year-old actress, who hasn’t acted since 2014’s Annie , told InStyle that she doesn’t “miss performing” and feels “fulfilled with the adventures I’ve sought out in my life.” And while she didn’t rule out a potential comeback — “I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them,” she teased — Diaz hinted that it may involve a Gwyneth Paltrow -style wellness project rather than reclaiming her movie star status.

View photos Cameron Diaz says she’s “focused, content [and] blessed” since stepping out of the spotlight. (Photo: REUTERS/Charles Platiau) More While the There’s Something About Mary star says she’s “looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now,” she’s also unapologetic about stepping back from Hollywood.

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com