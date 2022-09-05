Calypso King Mighty Sparrow Gets Baptized In New York

Entornointeligente.com /

Calypso King Mighty Sparrow will now be using his talent to win souls for Christ after being baptized in Brooklyn, New York over the weekend.

He will now be known as Brother Francisco and is a member of the Linden Seventh Day Adventist Church in New York.

The 87-year-old, born Slinger Francisco is known for his provocative lyrics and songs such as the «Congo man» and «No Money, No love.»

Francisco who was born in Grenada in 1935, migrated to Trinidad in 1937, making his professional debut in 1954 under the moniker the Little Sparrow.

Sparrow is also a songwriter and guitarist and is regarded as one of the most successful calypsonians.

He has won Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival Road March competition eight times, Calypso King/Monarch eight times, and won the Calypso King of Kings title twice.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

