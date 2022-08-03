Call for Prequalification for construction companies

Entornointeligente.com /

Installation Of DN150 and DN 200 pipelines including manholes, valves and fittings for G-CREWS PROJECT – GROUP 1.

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) has commenced the implementation of projects under Component 3) of the GRENADA CLIMATE RESILIENT WATER SECTOR (G-CREWS) Project which is funded by GREEN CLIMATE FUND (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) through the German Development Agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

This project supports the integration of climate-resilience into Grenada’s water sector by improving NAWASA’s water storage capacity, that will ensure sound and climate-responsive regulation of water resource management and will eventually lead to a strengthened institutional and regulatory system for climate-responsive planning and development.

The purpose of this call for prequalification is to install pipelines and manholes as a part of the installation of water transmission lines at several sites in Grenada.

The scope of this project is stated below:

Lot 1

Installation of approximately 2,490 m Ductile iron pipes DN 150 in Dr Belle including 5 manholes and/or buried lateral connection to existing pipes/networks as well as air valves Installation of approximately 2,700 m Ductile iron pipes DN 150 2 in Tufton Hall including 8 manholes and/or buried lateral connection to existing pipes/networks as well as air valves Lot 2

Installation of approximately 12,540 m Ductile iron pipes DN 200 and DN 150 in Mirabeau including 31 manholes and/or buried lateral connection to existing pipes/networks as well as air valves An applicant (herein called «COMPANY») shall be a legally established construction company or Joint Venture (JV). Maximum allowable Joint Venture partners shall not exceed 3 partners. A COMPANY’s annual turnover shall exceed EC$1 million to be considered for the tender.

The final awarded COMPANY will be requested to:

Prepare storage site close to the dedicated construction site Requisition pipes, valves and other fittings from NAWASA storage area Transport and store material at the prepared storage site according to manufacturer’s/NAWASA requirements Preparation of construction site with all needed safety and health measures Installation/removal of temporary bypasses for the existing pipes to provide water to the customers during construction In some cases: manual identification of the location of existing pipes/valves etc. Road cutting, excavation of trenches and pipe laying according to international standards (EU/BS/US) In some cases: replacement of existing pipes by new pipes Backfilling, compaction and road paving according to international standards (EU/BS/US) River crossings (usually on existing bridges) Construction of manholes and manhole covers In some cases: replacement of existing manholes Connection of the new pipes to the existing, lateral connections In some cases: enhanced standards regarding hygienic requirements Survey of the newly laid pipes Execution of all works under the supervision of a NAWASA site supervisor or a third party, authorised by NAWASA Regularly test concrete, sand etc. in terms of the quality requirements Submission of daily work reports and photo documentation including daily measurement sheets Preparation and submission of as-build drawings including survey data Test and commissioning of the pipes and accessories Pipes, valves, fittings etc. are provided by NAWASA, the COMPANY shall provide all construction material (formworks, sand, cement, concrete, asphalt etc.) according to the quality requirements specified in the technical specifications to be submitted with the tender documents Any COMPANY who is interested in providing the above-mentioned services is requested to submit the documents listed below:

Note: All documents have to be organised according to the below scheme and shall not exceed the below-mentioned number of pages.

Provide introduction of the company and/or the consortium applying (max. 2 pages) Provide the copies of original documents defining the constitution or legal status, place of registration (Company Certificate), principal place of business and written power of attorney of the signatory. All documents should be updated. (max. 6 pages) Provide main references of accomplished similar construction projects within the last and not more than 3 years. (max. 10 pages) Provide the total value of construction/design/manufacturing work performed for each of the last 3 years. (one page per year) Statements of financial capacity showing annual turnover within the last 3 years (Statement of turnover or annual tax statement of the last three 3 years) (one page per year) Provide numbers of and specification of own key employees and machinery (max 10 pages) Provide proof, that the manufacturer is observing international labour laws (one page) Provide Affidavit that the firm has not been blacklisted by any Government, Semi-Government, international development institution and private institute nor involved in any litigation in the current or during the last 3 years must be recently released. (one page) After receipt of all documents NAWASA will prepare a short list of maximum 8 eligible bidders to submit their financial offers.

NAWASA reserves the right to check other sources available to verify information submitted in the pre-qualification applications. If an Applicant knowingly makes a misrepresentation, or an omission of a material fact, in submitting information to NAWASA, such misrepresentation or omission may be sufficient grounds for denying pre-qualification to that Applicant, rescinding the Applicant’s pre-qualification, rejecting an Applicant.

The selection of shortlisted bidders will be done according to their professional reference, local experience, available machinery and staff.

Based on their Expression of interest, the short-listed COMPANIES will receive a Bill of Quantity as well as the Terms of Reference to prepare financial offer.

NAWASA requests eligible bidders to submit their Expression of Interest and the above-listed documents to [email protected] and in cc: [email protected] and [email protected] Please make the subject line of your email communication: «PQ – TANKS FOR GCREWS PROJECT – GROUP 1»

Bidders are advised that they are not required to submit any technical or price offer, or any unrequested documents. Kindly note that the request for the offer with all relevant information will only be sent to the short-listed bidders.

COMPANIES shall submit their documents latest by Friday, 19 August 2022, at 10 am Atlantic Standard Time (AST).

NAWASA…. committed to meeting customers’ needs

