Call for owners of stolen vehicles to come forward

Members of the public who had a Suzuki Vitatra motor vehicle stolen are being asked to contact the police’s Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC).

The police indicated that cops recovered two Suzuki Vitatra motor vehicles – one red and the other black.

The models of the vehicles are between 2008 and 2014.

How to contact C-TOC

Call 876-922-2373 or 876-922-7322

