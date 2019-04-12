Cain's Fed chances in peril as fourth Republican opposes Trump pick

Entornointeligente.com / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s expected nomination of former pizza chain executive Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve appeared in jeopardy on Thursday after a fourth Republican senator voiced opposition, possibly denying Cain the support needed to be confirmed in the post.
