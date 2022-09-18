CAC Secures Almost $16M For Aggrieved Consumers During Five-month Period

Entornointeligente.com /

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has that it secured almost $16 million in refunds and compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers during the period April 1 to August 31 this year. This is almost double the $8.4 million obtained for consumers in the corresponding period for 2021. Of the $15.9 million secured so far this year, the top three categories of Automotive, Electrical Equipment and Appliances and Other Services accounted for $13.4 million in compensation. According to the CAC’s Chief Executive Officer, Dolsie Allen, for the first five months of the financial year the Commission handled a total of 838 complaints. This is a 4.22 per cent increase when compared to the 804 complaints that were handled during the corresponding period last year. In addition to the refunds, compensation and the complaints handled, the CAC responded to 233 requests for advice.

