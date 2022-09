Entornointeligente.com /

Air conditioning and refrigeration company CAC 2000 registered a loss in its third quarter ended July. A $33.7 million deficit was registered, compared to a profit of $2 million for the same period last year. CAC 2000’s total earnings for the quarter was also lower than last year. Total revenue was $219.3 million versus $311.7 million last year.

