Cable vandalism causing service interruptions, says TSTT

Parts of South Trinidad cur­rent­ly ex­pe­ri­enc­ing a dis­rup­tion in their tele­phone, mo­bile phone and in­ter­net ser­vices are be­ing ad­vised by Telecom­mu­ni­ca­tions Ser­vices of Trinidad and To­ba­go (TSTT) that the ser­vice in­ter­rup­tions cur­rent­ly be­ing ex­pe­ri­enced are be­cause of an act of van­dal­ism to its un­der­ground ca­bles.

TSTT is­sued an of­fi­cial state­ment con­cern­ing the mat­ter a short while ago, in which it as­sured the mat­ter is be­ing dealt with by the Po­lice Ser­vice.

The full text of the state­ment fol­lows…

A ma­li­cious act tar­get­ing TSTT’s un­der­ground ca­bles overnight has re­sult­ed in ser­vice in­ter­rup­tions to some of our val­ued cus­tomers. The com­pa­ny has mo­bilised crews and is work­ing as­sid­u­ous­ly to re­store ser­vice in the short­est time pos­si­ble.

Pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions re­veal a ma­jor act of van­dal­ism on a crit­i­cal ca­ble artery that ser­vices cus­tomers in South Trinidad. As a re­sult, cus­tomers’ mo­bile, in­ter­net and oth­er ser­vices will be se­vere­ly im­pact­ed. Cus­tomers in oth­er parts of the coun­try may al­so ex­pe­ri­ence a degra­da­tion or in­ter­rup­tion in their ser­vice be­cause of this act of van­dal­ism.

TSTT strong­ly con­demns these de­lib­er­ate and self­ish acts that neg­a­tive­ly im­pact cus­tomers, com­mu­ni­ties and busi­ness­es and re­minds those re­spon­si­ble that there are le­gal im­pli­ca­tions when caught.

The com­pa­ny has en­gaged the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice and an in­ves­ti­ga­tion is be­ing launched in­to this lat­est in­ci­dent.

TSTT as­sures cus­tomers that re­pairs are un­der­way and full ser­vice is ex­pect­ed to be re­stored lat­er to­day.

