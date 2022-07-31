Cable vandalism causing service interruptions, says TSTT

Parts of South Trinidad currently experiencing a disruption in their telephone, mobile phone and internet services are being advised by Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) that the service interruptions currently being experienced are because of an act of vandalism to its underground cables.
TSTT issued an official statement concerning the matter a short while ago, in which it assured the matter is being dealt with by the Police Service.
The full text of the statement follows…
A malicious act targeting TSTT’s underground cables overnight has resulted in service interruptions to some of our valued customers. The company has mobilised crews and is working assiduously to restore service in the shortest time possible.
Preliminary investigations reveal a major act of vandalism on a critical cable artery that services customers in South Trinidad. As a result, customers’ mobile, internet and other services will be severely impacted. Customers in other parts of the country may also experience a degradation or interruption in their service because of this act of vandalism.
TSTT strongly condemns these deliberate and selfish acts that negatively impact customers, communities and businesses and reminds those responsible that there are legal implications when caught.
The company has engaged the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and an investigation is being launched into this latest incident.
TSTT assures customers that repairs are underway and full service is expected to be restored later today.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian