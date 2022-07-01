Entornointeligente.com /

The following is the Cabinet of Ministers as of 30 June 2022.

Hon. Dickon Mitchell Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, and Minister for National Security, Home Affairs, Public Administration, Information and Disaster Management Hon. Joseph Andall Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development Hon. Lennox John Andrews Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries and Cooperatives Hon. Dennis Cornwall Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation Hon. Tevin Andrews Minister for Carriacou & Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Philip Alfred Telesford Minister for Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs Hon. Andy Williams Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation Hon. Kerryne Zennelle James Minister for Climate Resilience, The Environment and Renewable Energy Hon. Ron Livingston Redhead Minister of State with responsibility for Youth and Sports within the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Sen. The Hon. Claudette Joseph Attorney General and Minister for Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs Sen. The Hon. Adrian Augustine Thomas Minister of State with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives Sen. The Hon. David Evlyn Andrew Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Sen. The Hon. Gayton Jonathan LaCrette Minister for Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs Sen. The Hon. Gloria Ann Thomas Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs within the Ministry of Social & Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs GIS

