Bye Bye NWC – Auto dealer takes on water woes

Bencle Hibbert, the owner of Wheels and Wheels Auto Imports, is not your average entrepreneur as he prides himself on going above and beyond for his company. «When I started Wheels and Wheels in 1997, my water bill from the National Water Commission (NWC) was $18,000, which was a lot of money.»

Rather than conforming to the idea of spending thousands of dollars on water bills, he opted to store his own water. «So when I look at what I had to spend on water on a monthly basis, I decided that I had to treat the water with delicacy. There and then I put in drums and built the gutters so that when the rain comes, the containers would be filled,» declared Hibbert.

Though many people would consider the execution of an undertaking like this to be burdensome, it saved Hibbert a lot of money in the long run. «I bought Yummi Motors in 2014, and my water bill there was $260,000 a month, so I put in a water catchment system for $3,000,000.»

