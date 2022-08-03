Businessman shot in Princes Town store robbery

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are in­ves­ti­gat­ing the shoot­ing of a busi­ness­man dur­ing a rob­bery in Princes Town to­day.

The shoot­ing oc­curred at Phats In­ter­na­tion­al Styles.

CCTV video shows a man en­ter­ing the store point­ing a gun at the vic­tim, who was seat­ed go­ing through some doc­u­ments.

The as­sailant then walked up to the man and pulled off his gold chain.

As the as­sailant start­ed re­treat­ing, the video ap­pears to show the vic­tim re­sist­ing, fol­low­ing which he was shot in his chest.

An­oth­er man, be­lieved to be a work­er, is seen run­ning to the back of the es­tab­lish­ment while a fe­male work­er moves to make a call on her cell­phone.

An­oth­er video lat­er shows po­lice of­fi­cers at the es­tab­lish­ment and the body of the man be­ing tak­en out.

The man was rushed to hos­pi­tal to be treat­ed for the gun­shot.

