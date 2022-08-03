Businessman shot in Princes Town store robbery

Police are investigating the shooting of a businessman during a robbery in Princes Town today.
The shooting occurred at Phats International Styles.
CCTV video shows a man entering the store pointing a gun at the victim, who was seated going through some documents.
The assailant then walked up to the man and pulled off his gold chain.
As the assailant started retreating, the video appears to show the victim resisting, following which he was shot in his chest.
Another man, believed to be a worker, is seen running to the back of the establishment while a female worker moves to make a call on her cellphone.
Another video later shows police officers at the establishment and the body of the man being taken out.
The man was rushed to hospital to be treated for the gunshot.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian