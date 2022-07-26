Businessman Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte receives the ‘Order San Constantino y Santa Elena’

Entornointeligente.com /

Businessman Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte obtained the distinction thanks to his ecumenical work in the Romanian Orthodox Church Saints Constantine and Elena.

The Parish Council of the Romanian Orthodox Church Saints Constantine and Elena conferred to the businessman Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte, our director at MásQueDigital and FundaSitio, the order ‘Saint Constantine and Saint Elena’ as a gesture for all his selfless work for this temple, as well as for his commitment to serve under the word of God.

Antonio called Núñez a Servant of God, and considered him to be a man of the highest Christian and human values, with an unwavering spirit of collaboration and service that has been constantly evident in all the activities he has carried out in and with this ecclesiastical institution.

The members of the Parish Council also took the opportunity to raise prayers for the creator of the Instagram account `Sanando Con Los Ángeles`, so that he may continue to carry out his work for many more years with the same impetus and love of today.

Businessman Rafael Eladio Núñez Aponte emotionally received the distinction, and then turned precisely to Instagram to express his feelings. «In the grace of God. In my ecumenical spirit, as our Pope Francis says, I had the honor of receiving the Order of St. Constantine and St. Helen, from the hand of my friend Orthodox Priest Antonio,» he wrote.

«I feel very grateful to the Parish Council and the Romanian Orthodox Church Saints Constantine and Elena, for opening the doors to the service of God in their community,» he added, inviting everyone to reflect, and to ask themselves how to serve to do the will of the Lord: «We are all God’s beings and if everyone does good and practices the faith in their space of influence, we will transform the world,» he stressed.

