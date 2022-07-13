Businesses can mandate mask wearing

RISHARD KHAN
The country’s mask mandate will, for the most part, end over the weekend. However, businesses can mandate their customers to wear masks while on their premises if they so wish. This, according to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh MP, during the ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday.
Minister Deyalsingh said businesses would be well within their rights to create the policy.
«A business place can determine who comes in. You would see signs saying no sleeveless, no hats, no barefoot, no short pants—and this has been cleared by the Attorney General that any business place has the authority to determine whether someone comes into their establishment with a mask or without a mask,» he said.
He said this freedom is not limited to private businesses but also state entities such as public transport services.
The Ministry of Health presented its recommendations for settings where masks should be worn and who should maintain the mask-wearing. The guidelines for the decision, which is now up to individual choice, advise people to weigh their risks based on the country’s outbreak, their individual risk factors such as comorbidities, and the setting they will be in.
The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, reminded the population that while there is no longer the requirement for masks to be worn outside of healthcare settings, it does not mean they should be ditched altogether.
«After two years, persons would have learnt how to manage COVID-19 and how to live with COVID-19, and I don’t expect the day after the mandate comes out that everyone will take off their mask at the same time,» he said.
The requirement for masks to be worn in all public settings will be removed in favour of a voluntary system and will be effective from July 17.
