Business community hoping for ‘good news’ from Finance Minister

Today, Friday 2 September 2022, Finance Minister Colm Imbert MP will deliver the Government’s «Spotlight on the Economy» 2022 Statement.
Those in the business sector are hoping Minister Imbert can bring good news.
Recently in an interview on CNC3’s The Morning Brew, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Vivek Charran, revealed that one of the business community’s biggest fears is inflation.
«We’ve been saying that as it is globally that inflation could lead inexorably to a recession, and we don’t want to get there,» Vivek Charran stated.
«We expect to see the Minister highlight some positives. We are going to see some increase in GDP, and an increase in income coming in from the energy sector because of the rise in oil prices and gas prices as a result of the war in Ukraine with Russia, which has created a boom in energy prices and revenues,» he observed.
The CRBC chairman notes that in the non-energy sector, they do not expect to hear of tremendous growth, especially given the challenges faced over the past couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic.
«In the manufacturing sector, certain exports have been on the rise, but basically, for many of the SMEs in the non-manufacturing sector of Trinidad and Tobago, we’re still climbing out of the pandemic and still under pressure,» he said.
Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber, Martin George, says there must be a concerted effort to make doing business easier in this country, regardless of the size of the business.
«On the global Ease of Doing Business Index, we are very low down on the totem pole,» he points out, noting the run-around and bureaucracy involved in trying to get businesses registered, among other related business matters.
According to Martin George, getting rid of those obstacles and unnecessary bureaucracy will go a long way toward reducing corruption in the system.
«We in Trinidad and Tobago need to start making sure we stop creating the environment for corruption to thrive,» he argues. «If we don’t, it will become so endemic and clog up the system, and legitimate business simply won’t get done.»
Vivek Charan is hoping to hear from Government there will be some form of economic stimulus package when the 2023 Budget is finally presented.
«One issue is that it has been very difficult for SMEs to get commercial bank accounts,» he points out. «Many legitimate small businesses face major challenges when they go to the banks and try to open commercial bank accounts. This is forcing some SMEs to go into the informal sector to access financing, which we don’t want. These people are caught between a rock and a hard place.»
Vivek Charan points to what he says is a disturbing trend—small commercial accounts are being closed down by some banks because not enough cash is flowing through them.
«We are trying to steer our members towards those banks that are easier to establish commercial accounts with and do business with,» he said.
