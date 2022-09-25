Bushy Park, St Catherine goat farmers want action against praedial thieves

Entornointeligente.com /

Goat farmers in Bushy Park, Lloyds Pen, St Catherine are appealing to the authorities to do more to clamp down on praedial thieves who continue to plague the community.

«My God ! The biggest problem down here is goat thieves who are armed and dangerous,» said farmer Anthony Bernard.

«Yes I have used some pallets to nail up di pen, [but] not even di storm [Tropical Storm Ian] could hurt mi like di $2,000,000 [in] losses I suffered after losing 40 goats dat dem tek from me at gunpoint,» Bernard lamented.

He is among others in the community where poultry, small ruminant and cash crop farming is a way of life.

«I do believe that this road is one of the most dangerous in St Catherine,» a resident Maria Belnavis said.

