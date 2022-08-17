Burna Boy to headline the 2022 WCMF

Entornointeligente.com /

Afrobeat sensation, Burnaboy will headline the 2022 World Creole Music Festival.

The announcement of Burnaboy to grace the stage for the first time was made today by the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles.

Burna Boy rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing «Like to Party», the lead single from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E.

In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album, Outside, marked his major-label debut.

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist. His fourth studio album, African Giant, was released in July 2019 and won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for a Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Another afrobeat sensation, Omah Lay will also feature alongside Burna Boy at this year’s World Creole Music Festival.

Omah Lay

The 2022 event has been touted as one that will be world-class. The Minister further encouraged patrons to visit Dominica for the return of the World Creole Music Festival from October 28-30.

Hon. Denise Charles

