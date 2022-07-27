Entornointeligente.com /

Burns are one of the most common household injuries, especially among children. The term ‘burn’ means more than the burning sensation associated with this injury. Burns are characterised by severe skin damage that causes the affected skin cells to die.

A burn occurs when heat, chemicals, sunlight, electricity or radiation damages skin tissue. Most burns happen accidentally. There are different degrees of burns, and your doctor determines the seriousness of a burn based on the depth of the burn and the amount of affected skin. Burns can be painful, and, if left untreated, a burn can lead to infection.

Most people can recover from burns without serious health consequences, depending on the cause and degree of injury. More serious burns require immediate emergency medical care to prevent complications and death.

Many people go to the emergency department every year with burn injuries. Accidental burns can happen to anyone, although children, teenagers and older people are most at risk. These age groups are more prone to burn injuries from cooking, such as spilling a boiling pan of water on to the skin.

Children and teenagers are also more likely to play around with lighters, matches and fireworks, or get sunburns.

