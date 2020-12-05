How Venezuela’s Indigenous Peoples Will Elect their Parliamentarians

Entornointeligente.com /

The indigenous population must elect three lawmakers and their alternates for the Venezuelan Parliament.

This Sunday, December 6, Venezuela holds parliamentary elections to choose lawmakers for the National Assembly in accordance with what was agreed to in the national dialogue between representatives of the opposition and the Government which began in 2019.

Venezuela: Electoral Authorities Welcome International Observers

In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, indigenous peoples will elect three parliamentarians in the three zones delimited by indigenous peoples, as established by the Constitution.

According to article 186 of the 1999 Constitution, indigenous peoples will elect their deputies “in accordance with the provisions of the electoral law, respecting their traditions and customs.”

Viva #Venezuela ����!!! DECEMBER 6th VOTE. pic.twitter.com/leibRTyig6

— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) December 5, 2020 Until 2015, the indigenous representation to Parliament was elected through direct, universal and secret vote, through the technological equipment provided by the National Electoral Council (CNE)

On July 24, the electoral body published on its website the “Special Regulations to regulate the election of indigenous representatives in the 2020 National Assembly,” made up of 19 articles to guide the process by which indigenous representatives will be elected to the Venezuelan Parliament . In August, the CNE board of directors approved the partial reform of the regulations, the modification of which dealt with articles 6, 12 and 17 of the original text, strengthening the political participation of indigenous communities

Former President of Ecuador @MashiRafael is in Venezuela observing the National Assembly election

“We are really impressed by all that has been done in such a short period despite the boycott of an extremist opposition and obviously the international boycott.” @madeleintlSUR pic.twitter.com/5YLMZqF1Gj

— Camila (@camilateleSUR) December 3, 2020 The election process has since taken place in public assemblies and by show of hands, with the presence of witnesses from the candidates’ political organizations and an electoral coordinator. From mid-August to September 15, community assemblies were held to choose the spokespersons of the indigenous communities in the presence of an “electoral coordination agent,” so that they can go forward and represent their communities in the vote

To monitor the development of the assemblies and the selection of spokespersons, the electoral body sent representatives to the 10 states which have indigenous communities.These votes are reflected in a record that must be delivered to the Board and the Regional Electoral Office, and then they will be totaled by the CNE to appoint the elected deputy, according to the majority of votes received

According to the electoral roll of the CNE, more than one million indigenous voters are entitled to participate in the electoral process

Judge Indira Maira Alfonzo tells international observers that our role is important to protect the integrity of the Venezuelan political process. Observers come from Argentina to the Congo. Include @MashiRafael , former president of Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/QSSOo49mKG

— Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) December 3, 2020

