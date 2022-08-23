Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 93.75 +3.39 +3.75% Brent Crude • 10 mins 100.3 +3.79 +3.93% Murban Crude • 16 mins 99.79 +2.27 +2.33% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.263 -0.417 -4.31% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.935 +0.044 +1.52% Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 5 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Mars US • 21 hours 88.06 +0.02 +0.02% Gasoline • 11 mins 2.935 +0.044 +1.52% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 55 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 55 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 55 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 267 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 55 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 55 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 5 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.38 -0.11 -0.16% Western Canadian Select • 13 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10% Canadian Condensate • 13 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09% Premium Synthetic • 13 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09% Sweet Crude • 13 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09% Peace Sour • 13 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 13 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09% Light Sour Blend • 13 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09% Central Alberta • 13 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 5 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Giddings • 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% ANS West Coast • 6 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77% West Texas Sour • 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Kansas Common • 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% Buena Vista • 6 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 1 hour Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 2 hours Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 2 hours India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 3 hours EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 4 hours Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 5 hours Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 22 hours U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 23 hours Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 1 day Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 1 day China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 1 day Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week 1 day Buffett Doesn’t Plan To Take Over Occidental 1 day Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 1 day India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 1 day Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 4 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 4 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 4 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 4 days Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 4 days Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 4 days Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 4 days Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 4 days Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 4 days China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 5 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 5 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 5 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 5 days U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 5 days Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 5 days Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 5 days India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 6 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 6 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 6 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 6 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 6 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 6 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 6 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 6 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 9 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 15 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 2 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 5 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 16 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 4 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 3 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 5 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart

Find us on:

6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry The inflation Reduction Act isâ¦

Aluminum Smelters Shutter Operations In Europe As Power Prices Soar Soaring power prices across Europeâ¦

Saudi Minister Says OPEC+ Could Cut Production At Any Time Citing «disconnect» in the oilâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com’s Head of Operations

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring By Tom Kool – Aug 23, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT Join Our Community Crude prices soared on Tuesday morning after OPEC+ leaked that it may decide to cut output once again if, and when Iran makes a full comeback to oil markets.

Reader Update: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert . Oilprice.com’s premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, all for less than a cup of coffee per week.

Chart of the Week

Diesel Spikes Just Around the Corner

– Diesel prices have demonstrated exceptional strength this year, flipping to a premium to gasoline of some $20 per barrel over the summer months, and market data indicates this trend is far from over.

– ULSD prices in Europe’s key ARA trading region have been trending around $1,080 per metric ton lately, down some $400/mt from their erstwhile peak in March.

– It seems highly likely that September-October will see a diesel price surge, considering record low diesel stocks in Europe (as continuous backwardation discourages storage) and the nearing of harvest and heating seasons.

– Considering that U.S. middle distillate stocks are some 20 million barrels below the 5-year range, as well as the coming into effect of European sanctions vs Russia in February 2023, it should not come as a surprise that diesel futures contracts have been the most actively traded ones lately.

Market Movers

– French major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has launched the $4.3 billion Seagreen wind farm off the coast of Scotland, along with partner SSE Renewables it expects generation of some 5 TWh per year.

– According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, the car-making giant Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) aims to enter the mining business in Canada to ensure its raw material supply to produce EV batteries, taking stakes in mines and mine operators.

– Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) agreed to buy Hudson Resources’ (CVE:HUD) Sarfartoq mining project in Greenland for $3.5 billion, confirming the fact that the hunt for rare earths is intensifying globally.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

When many started doubting the necessity and viability of OPEC+, the oft-mooted Iranian nuclear deal seems to have given the oil group a new meaning and a new direction. Almost in unison, participant countries and respective top officials have started talking of concerted production cuts should the EU-brokered Iran deal take place anytime soon. Oil prices took notice immediately, recording hefty increases both Monday and Tuesday, with ICE Brent currently trending around the $100 per barrel mark. In effect, nothing has happened yet, but we are already near triple-digit territory.

OPEC+ Starts Talking About Production Cuts. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman stated that amidst a possible revival of the Iranian nuclear deal and a growing disconnect between paper and physical markets OPEC+ will consider cutting production at any time and in different forms.

China Heatwave Curbs Industrial Production. All of China’s southwestern regions have extended power consumption curtailments as the country heads into its 12th straight day of extreme heat, so far impacting mostly solar equipment producer JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and battery maker CATL (SHE:300750) .

UN Warns of Possible Libya Relapse. The UN Libya mission warned that the ongoing mobilization of forces and increasing threats to use force make it all the more likely that clashes will degenerate into another period of sustained warfare in the war-torn North African country.

CPC Loadings Disrupted by Damaged Equipment, Again. Oil exports from the CPC terminal in the Black Sea will face another disruption, lasting at least one month as the Russian operator of the port began repairs on two of its SPMs, limiting exports to 60-70% of usual capacity.

Henry Hub Surpasses $10/mmBtu Mark. Buoyed by strong LNG demand globally and hotter-than-usual summer weather that has made it harder to stock up gas, the front-month US gas futures have surpassed $10 per mmBtu threshold for the first time in 14 years.

India Wants to Build a New Refinery. Indian oil firm Chennai Petroleum (NSE:CHENNPETRO) stated it had formed a JV with its parent company Indian Oil to build a new 180,000 b/d refinery in the southern Tamil Nadu state, expected to cost $3.95 billion.

Chinese Purchases of Russian Coal at 5-Year High. As deliveries of Russian coal to Europe saw the coming into effect of EU sanctions, China has ramped up purchases from its northern neighbor, taking in 7.42 million tons last month, the highest in at least five years.

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue Their Descent. U.S. gasoline prices declined for the tenth straight week , with the nationwide average reaching $3.60 per gallon, with California remaining the only state to record prices above $5/USG. Related: The World’s Biggest LNG Exporter Has A Pipeline Problem

Another Nord Stream Maintenance Sends TTF Ballooning. Russia’s state-controlled gas firm Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) indicated it would halt deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days at the end of August, sending front-month TTF prices to another all-time high of €290/MWh.

Cyprus Gas Reserves Get Massive Boost. France’s TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Italy’s ENI (BIT:ENI) have announced a high-impact natural gas discovery in offshore Cyprus, with the Cronos-1 well wielding preliminary estimates of some 2.5 TCf in place, the third huge gas find in the country’s waters.

U.S. Court Upholds Conoco’s $8.5 Billion Venezuelan Toll. The World Bank’s International Centre for the Settlement of International Disputes awarded U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips with $8.75 billion as a reward over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets.

More Carbon Pressure On Europe. European carbon prices have soared to record highs last Friday, reaching €99 per metric ton CO2, as the continent’s power generators have maximized coal and fuel oil burning wherever possible, just to avoid ballooning natural gas prices.

Iron Ore Boosted by China’s Lending Rate Cut. Moving up to $102/mt, Dalian iron ore futures have been bolstered by China’s central bank lowering of mortgage reference rates this week, indicating that Beijing is seeking to maintain construction activity healthy.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

U.S. Rig Count Stalls U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low U.S. Natural Gas Jumps To $10 For The First Time Since 2008 Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com