Bullet-riddled body found in Sando

A bullet-riddled body of Sherlock Johnson Charles, also known as Roger Charles and Bandit, of Fonrose Street, San Fernando, was discovered on the road in San Fernando yesterday.
According to reports, around 5.10 am the police received a call about a shooting at Carib Street and on arrival saw a man with gunshot wounds lying on the road at the entrance of St Michael’s Swimming Pool.
They also met EMTs at the scene who reported that around 5.05 am they received a call about someone suffering a heart attack at that location, but when they arrived they found the dead man lying in blood.
Up to late yesterday evening, police were still trying to ascertain a motive for the killing. Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 are investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian