Bullet-riddled body found in Sando

A bul­let-rid­dled body of Sher­lock John­son Charles, al­so known as Roger Charles and Ban­dit, of Fon­rose Street, San Fer­nan­do, was dis­cov­ered on the road in San Fer­nan­do yes­ter­day.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, around 5.10 am the po­lice re­ceived a call about a shoot­ing at Carib Street and on ar­rival saw a man with gun­shot wounds ly­ing on the road at the en­trance of St Michael’s Swim­ming Pool.

They al­so met EMTs at the scene who re­port­ed that around 5.05 am they re­ceived a call about some­one suf­fer­ing a heart at­tack at that lo­ca­tion, but when they ar­rived they found the dead man ly­ing in blood.

Up to late yes­ter­day evening, po­lice were still try­ing to as­cer­tain a mo­tive for the killing. Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion 3 are in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

