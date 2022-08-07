Builders of Peljesac Bridge in Croatia thrilled at completion of project

Entornointeligente.com /

The Peljesac Bridge[Photo/Xinhua] «The day has finally arrived, and it is also the day I have been looking forward to the most as a builder of the Peljesac Bridge,» Wu Yuxiang, a staff member of the material department of the Peljesac Bridge Project said.

The 2.4-km-long Peljesac Bridge, a key infrastructure project in Croatia, connects the Croatian mainland with the Peljesac Peninsula of its southernmost Dubrovnik-Neretva County, bypassing a short strip of land belonging to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and giving Croatia better access to the area.

Wu recalled that when she first came to the bridge project three years ago, the pier of the bridge had just emerged from the sea, like a newborn child. Now the bridge has been completed, like a grown-up man who stands tall. The bridge blends into the beautiful landscape of the Adriatic Gulf, resembling a distant silver-white dragon stretched across the sea.

«In the past three years, I have witnessed the bridge’s growth day by day. Whenever I see many tourists who come to take pictures on the bridge, I feel extremely proud,»Wu said.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

