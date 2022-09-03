Budding housing development furnishing hope in west Kgn

Entornointeligente.com /

After decades of living in squalor within the shantytowns of Kingston Western, some residents are now banking on a new housing development in the area to improve their living conditions.

Ground for the Victoria Palms development was broken on Friday, signalling the start of the $71-million project being constructed under the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) and the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme in collaboration with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has committed $50 million towards the project, through the NSHP, with the remaining $21 million being provided by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The housing project, which is being carried out on approximately half an acre of land, is expected to reduce the overcrowding at the community of Board Villa in the constituency.

In his remarks, Kingston Western Member of Parliament Desmond McKenzie noted that Denham Town was particularly unique, as it is one of the oldest residential communities in Jamaica.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com