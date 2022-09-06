Brothers freed of killing uncle

Entornointeligente.com /

Two brothers who were charged with the murder of their uncle have been freed in the Trelawny Parish Court after the parish judge upheld submissions by attorney-at-law Able-Don Foote that there was no intention to kill their relative, Clive Clarke.

Foote submitted that one of the brothers struck Clarke in defence of his brother who was being attacked by him.

The brothers, Shamario Green and Mikhail Hyman, both of Tyre District in Trelawny, had accused their uncle on February 20 this year of stealing chickens from their chicken farm. A report was made to the police but Clarke left the area before the police came.

Later that same day the uncle returned to the premises and an argument ensued between him and Green. During the argument, Clarke reportedly brandished a machete and was in the process of attacking Green when Hyman used a piece of board to hit him in the back of the head.

Clarke fell to the ground and was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

