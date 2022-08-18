Brooks marshals Windies chase after bowlers set up victory platform

Entornointeligente.com /

Shamarh Brooks scored 79 and shared a 75-run part­ner­ship with cap­tain Nicholas Pooran which guid­ed the West In­dies to a five-wick­et win over top-ranked New Zealand yes­ter­day in the se­ries-open­ing ODI in Bar­ba­dos.

Brooks reached his fourth ODI half-cen­tu­ry from 58 balls and had faced 91 de­liv­er­ies when he was out in the 34th over with the West In­dies clos­ing on New Zealand’s in­ad­e­quate to­tal of 190.

Ja­son Hold­er and Jer­maine Black­wood were at the crease when the home team reached its tar­get with 11 overs to spare.

Ear­li­er, Akeal Ho­sein took 3 for 28 and Alzarri Joseph re­turned 3 for 36 as West In­dies bowled out New Zealand in 45.2 overs af­ter choos­ing to field.

It was the first time New Zealand has been dis­missed in an ODI since March 2020.

«Watch­ing the Ki­wis bat I re­al­ized it was a bit tough go­ing ear­ly for them,» Brooks said in a tele­vi­sion in­ter­view. «I guess cred­it must go to our bowlers for re­duc­ing them to a score of 190. I was just fo­cused on go­ing out there, get­ting some part­ner­ships and get­ting that to­tal off.»

Rain breaks punc­tu­at­ed the West In­dies in­nings but couldn’t dis­turb the steady mo­men­tum set by Brooks. The first came in the open­ing over of the in­nings and the sec­ond in the 29th when West In­dies were on­ly 42 runs from vic­to­ry. At that point they were well ahead of a win­ning to­tal un­der the DLS sys­tem.

Pooran was out for 28 im­me­di­ate­ly af­ter the sec­ond rain break but Brooks re­tained a strong guid­ing hand on the run chase.

Ho­sein, Joseph and de­but­ing spin­ners Kevin Sin­clair and Yan­nic Cari­ah turned the tide of the New Zealand in­nings with ac­cu­rate bowl­ing in the mid­dle overs on a pitch that re­ward­ed spin­ners with bounce.

New Zealand made a sol­id start with a 41-run part­ner­ship be­tween Mar­tin Gup­till and Finn Allen, who struck two six­es and a four from Hold­er’s bowl­ing in the sev­enth over.

A short rain break fol­lowed at the end of the eighth over and Allen was out for 25 four balls af­ter the re­sump­tion. From then on New Zealand lost wick­ets reg­u­lar­ly and strug­gled to build the part­ner­ships that were nec­es­sary to reach a more chal­leng­ing to­tal.

Allen was Ho­sein’s first wick­et, caught by Pooran who had to run back and hold on­to the ball as it came across his shoul­der. Gup­till fell in Ho­sein’s next over, caught by Kyle May­ers at slip for 24 when New Zealand was 53 for 2.

Cap­tain Kane Williamson at­tempt­ed to lead a re­cov­ery with an in­nings of 34 from 50 balls. But he lacked sup­port with De­von Con­way and Tom Lath­am out cheap­ly as New Zealand slumped to 88 for 4.

Williamson’s part­ner­ship with Daryl Mitchell held promise and the pair had added 28 for the fifth wick­et be­fore both were out to Joseph in the 30th over. Mitchell had made 20 from 32 balls when he was trapped lbw and Williamson fol­lowed when he edged be­hind.

All­rounders Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Sant­ner added 40 for the sev­enth wick­et but weren’t able to tip the match back in New Zealand’s favour. Bracewell was trapped lbw to give Cari­ah his first in­ter­na­tion­al wick­et as the Trinida­di­an wrist-spin­ner fin­ished with 1 for 49 from nine overs.

The New Zealand low­er or­der of­ten comes to the res­cue of the team but on this oc­ca­sion, there was no fight­back. Sant­ner was out for 25 with the to­tal 189 for 8 and the last two wick­ets fell quick­ly.

«Ob­vi­ous­ly it was chal­leng­ing out there to get some rhythm and some mo­men­tum,» Williamson said. «Cred­it to the way the West In­dies bowled. They got a lot out of that sur­face and ex­e­cut­ed their plans well and ul­ti­mate­ly played a very good game of crick­et.»

The sec­ond game will be played to­mor­row at the same venue. (ES­P­N­CRIC­N­FO)

Scores:

NEW ZEALAND 190 off 45.2 overs (Kane Williamson 34, Michael Bracewell 31, Finn Allen 25, Mitchell Sant­ner 25; Akeal Ho­sein 3-28, Alzarri Joseph 3-36)

vs

WEST IN­DIES 193 for five off 39 overs (Shamarh Brooks 79, Nicholas Pooran 28, Shai Hope 26; Tim Southee 2-39).

West In­dies won by five wick­ets.

