Broadcasting Commission: Digital TV switchover must happen by 2023

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

BROADCASTING COMMISSION Executive Director Cordel Green is resolute that with Jamaica’s switchover to ATSC 3.0 television transmission earlier this year, analogue must completely give way to digital by 2023.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday during the opening session of the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp and seminar at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny, Green said that the transformation from analogue to digital will have financial and environmental benefits.

«The idea is that we definitely will have a switch-off date (for analogue television) like every country in the world, and the plan now is to switch off in 2023. The earlier you manage the switch-off, the better, because until you switch off, you are doing simulcasting, which is expensive, as it is not good for the environment and it is not good for business,» Green said.

«You are using up electricity and resources to run two transmissions.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com