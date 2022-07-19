Brize Norton diverting flights because of plus 40C soaring temperature: “runway is melting”

Entornointeligente.com /

Sky News reported the flights had been suspended because the “runway has melted” in the soaring heat. Extreme temperatures have forced Britain's biggest air base to halt all of its flights in and out. Aircraft to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, have been forced to divert to other airfields. Brize Norton is also the UK air-bridge head link with MPC in the Falkland Islands.

An RAF spokesperson said: “During this period of extreme temperature flight safety remains our top priority, so aircraft are using alternative airfields in line with a long-established plan. This means there is no impact on RAF operations.”

Sky News reported the flights had been suspended because the “runway has melted” in the soaring heat.

For the first time temperatures of 40°C have been forecast in the UK and the Met Office has issued the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.

The base has a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) in place which takes into consideration such events. It may include reduced movement around an airfield or the use of alternative locations and inbound flights may be redirected to other locations if necessary – which means there’s no impact on RAF operations.

RAF Brize Norton is the largest RAF station with approximately 5,800 Service Personnel, 1,200 contractors and 300 civilian staff.

With its mixed fleet of aircraft, RAF Brize Norton provides rapid global mobility in support of UK overseas operations and exercises, as well as AAR support for fast jet aircraft both on operations and in support of UK Homeland Defense.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

Entornointeligente.com