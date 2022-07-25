British Virgin Islands to Hold By-Election Once Former Premier Vacates Seat

Entornointeligente.com /

Premier of the British Virgin Islands Dr. Natalio Wheatley says that once the disgraced former Premier Andrew Fahie vacates his seat in the House of Assembly, a by-election will be held. Speaking recently, Speaker of the House of Assembly Corine George-Massicote said she would not be granting Fahie leave/permission to be absent from any future sittings of the House until his circumstances in the United States change.

This means the former premier will be forced to vacate his seat as the constitution indicates any member who misses three consecutive sittings of the legislature without leave from the Speaker will have to be removed as a member. According to Wheatley, he will look at the rules that govern the House of Assembly and the Constitution to decide how best to proceed with the matter.

