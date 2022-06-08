British Virgin Islands avoids direct UK rule amid scrutiny

Entornointeligente.com /

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The British Virgin Islands announced Wednesday that it has avoided direct rule by the United Kingdom for now after its premier was recently arrested on cocaine charges and an unrelated report found widespread corruption in the overseas territory.

Governor John Rankin said the agreement to retain local governance was reached with United Kingdom officials who travelled to the Caribbean territory last month to talk about the report’s findings and the arrest of Premier Andrew Fahie in Florida in late April.

The corruption inquiry that began in January 2021 and whose results were released a day after Fahie was arrested recommended that officials suspend the British territory’s constitution and locally elected parliamentary government for at least two years, but Rankin said that will not happen as long as the local government meets several conditions.

He said locally elected officials will implement dozens of other recommendations in the report, adding that government agencies will be required to provide monthly updates and that he will offer quarterly updates to UK officials for the next two years.

If that fails to happen, the local Parliament could be suspended and direct UK rule implemented, among other things, he said.

