British paedophile jailed for Malaysia abuse found dead

Richard Huckle, a freelance photographer, was convicted in 2016 for abusing children aged from six months to 12 years. He sold images of the abuse on the dark web. This file photo taken on June 1, 2016 shows a handout picture that was released by the British National Crime Agency of British paedophile Richard Huckle. (AFP) A British man serving 22 life sentences for abusing scores of Malaysian children has been killed in prison.

Richard Huckle was found dead on Sunday at Full Sutton prison in the northern county of Yorkshire.

Police on Tuesday declined to comment on the status of their investigation into his death. The prison service confirmed Huckle had died.

He reportedly was stabbed to death using a makeshift knife.

Huckle, a freelance photographer, was convicted in 2016 for abusing children aged from six months to 12 years. He sold images of the abuse on the dark web.

He groomed children while posing as a Christian English teacher and philanthropist.

In online posts, Huckle bragged that it was easier to target impoverished children in Malaysia than youngsters from wealthy Western backgrounds.

Source: AP

