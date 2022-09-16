British Man Killed In Hanover

Entornointeligente.com /

A British man, who was in Jamaica to bury his mother, was fatally shot in Hanover on Wednesday night. He is 54-year-old Everton James, otherwise called ‘Shortman’. The police say Mr. James, who arrived in Jamaica on August 26, was standing outside his gate with a group of friends, when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Mr. James was killed metres away from the Green Island Police Station. Inspector at the station, Mervin Hodges, said the police are concerned about an upsurge of violence in the area, particularly in the last week. He warned that Green Island will not be allowed to «become a safe haven from criminals», adding that there will be a «zero tolerance approach to lawlessness» in the community. With the murder of the British man happening so close to the police station, Inspector Hodges suggested that someone must have witnessed the shooting.

