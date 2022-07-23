British High Commission supports T&T’s climate change efforts

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) is continuing to build its capacity as the Executing Agency for transparency activities in climate change mitigation and adaptation activities for Trinidad and Tobago, with support from the United Kingdom.
According to a news release from the EMA, the British High Commission has been driving international cooperation for sustainable development between T&T and the UK.
The EMA reports that in recent meetings, High Commissioner H.E. Harriet Cross discussed climate change, waste management, green transportation and approaches to developing green jobs.
The Authority points out the British High Commission has supported the initial operationalization of T&T’s Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) and the Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System via funding for training, resources and licenses.
«This capacity building would assist Trinidad and Tobago in its reporting under the Paris Agreement on GHG emissions and on the progress in the implementation and achievement of the mitigation contributions in the Nationally Determined Contribution,» the EMA explains.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian