British High Commission supports T&T’s climate change efforts

The En­vi­ron­men­tal Man­age­ment Au­thor­i­ty (EMA) is con­tin­u­ing to build its ca­pac­i­ty as the Ex­e­cut­ing Agency for trans­paren­cy ac­tiv­i­ties in cli­mate change mit­i­ga­tion and adap­ta­tion ac­tiv­i­ties for Trinidad and To­ba­go, with sup­port from the Unit­ed King­dom.

Ac­cord­ing to a news re­lease from the EMA, the British High Com­mis­sion has been dri­ving in­ter­na­tion­al co­op­er­a­tion for sus­tain­able de­vel­op­ment be­tween T&T and the UK.

The EMA re­ports that in re­cent meet­ings, High Com­mis­sion­er H.E. Har­ri­et Cross dis­cussed cli­mate change, waste man­age­ment, green trans­porta­tion and ap­proach­es to de­vel­op­ing green jobs.

The Au­thor­i­ty points out the British High Com­mis­sion has sup­port­ed the ini­tial op­er­a­tional­iza­tion of T&T’s Ca­pac­i­ty Build­ing Ini­tia­tive for Trans­paren­cy (CBIT) and the Mon­i­tor­ing, Re­port­ing and Ver­i­fi­ca­tion (MRV) Sys­tem via fund­ing for train­ing, re­sources and li­cens­es.

«This ca­pac­i­ty build­ing would as­sist Trinidad and To­ba­go in its re­port­ing un­der the Paris Agree­ment on GHG emis­sions and on the progress in the im­ple­men­ta­tion and achieve­ment of the mit­i­ga­tion con­tri­bu­tions in the Na­tion­al­ly De­ter­mined Con­tri­bu­tion,» the EMA ex­plains.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

