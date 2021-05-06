British-born Man Facing Deportation To Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com / A British actor is facing deportation to Jamaica despite only visiting the country twice as a child. Father-of-three Ace Aristotles, who is 33 years old, was born in London but his Jamaican mother did not have British citizenship. He was given indefinite leave to remain in the UK but after he was convicted of offences including robbery in 2008 and spent three years in jail, he was sent to an immigration centre for five months. While there, he successfully challenged deportation. The Independent newspaper reported that five years ago his status was changed to limited leave to remain. A judge ruled in Mr. Aristotles’ favour when he went to court about the decision to downgrade his status. But after an appeal from the government, another judge overturned the decision and claimed he had a financial incentive to re-offend and had not demonstrated family ties.

