British Airways to offer nonstop flights to Trinidad from 2023 but with reduced service 

British Air­ways has an­nounced plans to op­er­ate non-stop flights to Trinidad next year. Ac­cord­ing to a state­ment from the air­line, flights will op­er­ate on Sun­days, Tues­days, and Thurs­days from Lon­don Gatwick (LGW) to Port of Spain (POS). The change is ef­fec­tive 26 March 2023. The last time Port of Spain was linked di­rect­ly to Lon­don was back in 2016 when Caribbean Air­lines of­fered non­stop flights to Gatwick.

This lat­est an­nounce­ment rep­re­sents a re­duc­tion in ser­vice to Trinidad as the air­line cur­rent­ly flies to POS 5 times week­ly via St. Lu­cia. Flights to/from To­ba­go re­main un­changed.

Al­so an­nounced to­day was the British car­ri­er’s in­ten­tion to serve two new routes – Oran­jes­tad, Aru­ba (AUA) and George­town, Guyana (GEO). Flights from Oran­jes­tad, Aru­ba to Lon­don will op­er­ate twice week­ly from 26 March 2023, via An­tigua. Flights from George­town, Guyana to Lon­don op­er­ate twice week­ly, via St Lu­cia, from 27 March 2023. Pre­vi­ous­ly cus­tomers fly­ing in­to Guyana were rout­ed through the USA via BA’s part­ner air­line Amer­i­can Air­lines.

Flights are op­er­at­ed us­ing the air­line’s Boe­ing 777-200 air­craft. British Air­ways now serves 17 Caribbean des­ti­na­tions.

