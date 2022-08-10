British Airways to offer nonstop flights to Trinidad from 2023 but with reduced service 

Brent Pinheiro
brent.pin[email protected]
British Airways has announced plans to operate non-stop flights to Trinidad next year. According to a statement from the airline, flights will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from London Gatwick (LGW) to Port of Spain (POS). The change is effective 26 March 2023. The last time Port of Spain was linked directly to London was back in 2016 when Caribbean Airlines offered nonstop flights to Gatwick.
This latest announcement represents a reduction in service to Trinidad as the airline currently flies to POS 5 times weekly via St. Lucia. Flights to/from Tobago remain unchanged.
Also announced today was the British carrier’s intention to serve two new routes – Oranjestad, Aruba (AUA) and Georgetown, Guyana (GEO). Flights from Oranjestad, Aruba to London will operate twice weekly from 26 March 2023, via Antigua. Flights from Georgetown, Guyana to London operate twice weekly, via St Lucia, from 27 March 2023. Previously customers flying into Guyana were routed through the USA via BA’s partner airline American Airlines.
Flights are operated using the airline’s Boeing 777-200 aircraft. British Airways now serves 17 Caribbean destinations.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian